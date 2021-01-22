ST. MARYS — At the November meeting, City of St. Marys Council members voted to approve resolution 20-17, setting a flat sewer rate of $50.56 for residents.
The topic has been controversial in nature, with citizen comments still continuing at the Jan. 18, 2021 council meeting.
Under citizen comments, Aaron Bleggi was the first visitor to speak, and had a different opinion than previously heard by council.
“I came down here to say ‘Thank you’ for raising those rates,” he said. “This has needed to happen for a really long time.”
Bleggi, who has 70 tenants, said he has invested “a lot of money” into the City of St. Marys.
“People will suffer for a little while, but in the end, it was absolutely the right thing to do, and I’m glad council took a stand and did it,” Bleggi said.
At November’s meeting, former City Manager Tim Pearson said money saved from setting a flat rate will help the City take on more big, much-needed projects. If it doesn’t start fixing the infrastructure now, the City will have to take out a bond.
Second visitor Jerome Sorg agreed with Bleggi that the sewer rates “had to increase.”
“We knew that,” he added. “But, I really think it was done incorrectly.”
According to Sorg, places in St. Marys using a high amount of water now aren’t getting billed for that usage. Those who use water conservatively are now compensating for high-usage business owners operating at home
“This should have been carried out over the years, little by little, not a giant increase all at once,” said Sorg.
Also, Sorg adds, this has not encouraged water conservation.
“We were under a drought when you passed this,” he said. “That doesn’t make any sense.”
The visitors were thanked for their input, and no further action was taken.