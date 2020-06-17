RIDGWAY — The cost of keeping the Elk County Solid Waste Authority recycling program in place for Ridgway residents was the main highlight of Monday evening’s meeting.
Former Councilman Dale Anderson was a visitor and expressed his disapproval of the program, requesting that the council not raise taxes for roll-off container fees. He noted that garbage rates in Ridgway Borough have increased to keep this program.
Visitor Matt Frank disagreed, saying that recycling is “engrained in a lot of people’s daily lives,” and is a popular program in Ridgway. Frank also said this is the “lowest cost” option available, and voiced his support for another two-year contract with the ECSWA.
At the May meeting, Tom Buck from the recycling board explained every time a container is pulled, the cost is split between Ridgway Township and Ridgway Borough. Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said the annual projected cost for the recycling program would be $10,000. He also said there have been calls and letters from residents who would like to see the program continue.
Councilman Sam Cagesso of the Water, Sewer, Refuse and Streets committee said he has learned much about recycling, including that the county supports this program and it’s utilized by a lot of local people.
Councilwoman Abbi Peters, an advocate for the recycling program, said the borough could use refuse funds to fund the containers, rather than raising taxes. She moved that the council approve to use refuse funds, up to $6,600, for the rest of the 2020 recycling program, contingent on whether or not Ridgway Township participates. The motion passed.
Another issue is making sure the containers are full before they are being pulled, added Councilman Ron Burkett. Peters added people can be educated further on recycling, such as learning to compact cans and bottles to use less space.
Tax deadlineRidgway tax collector Bob Connacher was also a visitor, and told the council he has been receiving “many complaints” about the tax deadline being extended due to COVID-19 from those who had already filed their taxes and did not receive the discount.
Councilmen Keith Mader and Ralph Dussia responded by telling Connacher this was meant to assist those who are out of work and struggling during this time. Council members agreed Connacher should be compensated for the extra time and work he is putting in.