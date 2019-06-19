RIDGWAY — Ridgway’s Borough Council meeting this week was packed with visitors and a variety of topics, including blight, community projects and the YMCA crosswalk were discussed.
Ridgway native Eric Miller was the first visitor, speaking on behalf of both himself and his parents, who share a driveway with the property at 90 Lincoln Street.
The property has gone downhill dramatically, Miller told committee members. It was abandoned in 2017.
At the beginning of June, Miller returned home to find the grass was waist high. He also describes it as “structurally unsound.” There was an electrical fire upstairs, and 50 to 60 percent of the resident’s windows are missing. Youth have been seen loitering inside the house, he said, which could cause further problems.
“It’s devaluing my parents’ property, Lincoln Street and the Ridgway community,” Miller said.
Miller said he and his wife would like to make a donation to the borough for the demolition of the property.
“Our hope is this will spur others to join what I’m hoping will be a blight fund,” he said. “Maybe 20 neighbors can pitch in and come up with the funds.”
Miller’s father, Clyde, was also in attendance, and has lived on Lincoln Street for 48 years.
“I’m working to benefit my parents and the community,” Miller said. “We hope the borough can sell and make money off of this property.”
Miller added he hopes to see the blight fund become an ongoing process.
Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Michael Handley said he has received four letters about this particular property. Manager Paul McCurdy added he will call the county about it as soon as possible. The committee voted to use $50 from the repository to purchase the property, as well as the donation.
New Junior Council persons Evelyn Cobaugh and Julie Peterson were also visitors.
“I will try my best to educate, inspire, prepare and mentor them to be the future leaders of tomorrow,” said Ridgway Mayor Guillermo Udarbe.
Jocelyn Hamilton Bash, student success specialist with Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, spoke of current opportunities for college and adult-age students in Elk and Cameron counties.
Ben Brazinski, vice president of the Ridgway YMCA, met with McCurdy and a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation coordinator recently to discuss safety when crossing Route 219. The Y sees more than 300 people a day, and will be welcoming preschool students in the fall, he said.
Brazinski requested the repainting of the crosswalk at Race Street and Route 219, and painting it on a more regular basis. McCurdy responded by saying a contractor is on his way to get the paint.
“For a town our size to have a facility as good as the Y is a wonderful thing,” McCurdy said.