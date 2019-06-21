SYKESVILLE — Several Sykesville residents attended Monday evening’s borough council meeting to voice questions and concerns about the proposed Highland Street parking ordinance.
Darlene Swan, Chrissy Allen, Jesse Lennox, Chuck Knibbs and Steve Varacallo were in attendance. Swan asked council if two vehicles per household would be permitted to park on Highland Street, and President Mack Zimmerman told her yes, according to the meeting minutes.
Ordinance No. 6-17, which addresses Highland Street parking, says automobiles must be insured, motorized, in operating condition and have a valid inspection and Pennsylvania registration. This doesn’t include campers, boats, trailers or non-passenger or commercial vehicles, or non-vehicles attached to vehicles.
Allen asked if Highland Street residents should be worried about obstructions such as reflectors and spikes, to which Zimmerman said no.
Lennox, who has five vehicles and a camper, asked what he would do if the ordinance passes. Zimmerman suggested parking extra vehicles and the camper in the yard or create a new driveway.
Sykesville Borough has the right to ticket or tow violators.
The ordinance can be amended or done away with if it isn’t successful, Zimmerman said in the meeting minutes. A motion was made and seconded to approve it after minor corrections were made.
Engineer report
Steve Gibson presented an engineer’s report to council concerning several things, including Roman Excavating continuing to work on the waterline project, the 2020 Community Development Block Grant application for the Reynoldsville-Sykesville Road and North Park Street waterline-replacement project and Symmco’s industrial wastewater discharge request, according to the meeting minutes.
Parks and recreation
Vice President Elaine Fike told council members the Stahl Park and Recreational Board has been opening and closing the park restrooms, which is going well so far. The “no alcohol beverages” sign has been spray painted and needs to be replaced, according to the meeting minutes.