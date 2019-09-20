ELK COUNTY — St. Marys native Dan Vollmer has enjoyed his time thus far as the 2019-2020 principal of Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools.
Vollmer, who studied at Indiana University of Pennsylvania with emphasis in special education and elementary education, has an extensive background in St. Marys Area School District education. He taught learning support at South St. Marys Street Elementary School for seven years, and also taught learning support at BVES for three years.
Vollmer was also the assistant principal at St. Marys Area Middle School for three years.
Vollmer took the place of former principal Karen Lucanik, who retired at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
Even in high school, Vollmer knew that “high school politics” interested him, he says.
“I could see the difference a good administrator had on the school, the kids and their attitude,” he said.
He very much enjoys the elementary atmosphere, since it’s full of “carefree” youth and an overall happier environment, Vollmer says.
When both elementary schools held their open houses, Vollmer knew many of the parents already, he said, from having worked in the school district for years.
Vollmer is making an effort to try and have lunch with all of the students, he says, pulling about six at a time into his office and “just getting to know them,” he said.
He currently splits his time fairly evenly between both schools, Vollmer says, spending about half of the day at each.
Both schools have not only high test scores in comparison to other elementary schools, Vollmer says, but enjoy excellent reputations with caring staff members.
His goal is to “understand” what has been happening at both schools before his time, and listen to veteran teachers and their ideas, Vollmer says.
“I want to take things slowly the first year, and get to know the kids and gain the trust of the teachers,” he said. “They have to feel like they can trust me.”
Working in the Elk County area is beneficial for Vollmer, since he knows a lot about the area and many of its people, he says.
Vollmer is married and has two sons.