DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at its work session Thursday afternoon, appointed David Volpe to the city controller position.
“He has been a wonderful, wonderful volunteer for the City of DuBois,” said Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, who made the motion to appoint Volpe.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel seconded the motion. The motion passed in a 3-0 vote, with Mayor Ed Walsh casting the third vote. Councilmen Jim Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz were absent from the work session.
Following the vote, Volpe was sworn in by Walsh.
Volpe will fill the remaining two years of the controller’s post, which Gabriel surrendered upon her appointment to Walsh’s council seat after he was appointed mayor on Aug. 24.
Walsh, who had served as council vice president, was appointed mayor after Mayor Randy Schmidt resigned earlier in August.
Four of the five council seats will be on the municipal election ballot in 2021, namely:
- The remaining two years of the mayor’s term.
- The remaining two years of the council seat Walsh resigned from upon his appointment as mayor.
- The remaining two years of the council seat held by Dietz, which was held by Schmidt until he was sworn in as mayor in January.
- A full four-year term for the seat now held by Aughenbaugh.
- The remaining two years of the controller’s post, which Gabriel surrendered upon her appointment to Walsh’s seat after he was appointed mayor.
Bernardo, who will not be up for election next year, was named the council’s new vice president.
Manager John “Herm” Suplizio welcomed Volpe to the position.
“You (Volpe) have really been involved in a lot in the city. You’ve sat on the planning commission for three years. You’ve been a coach,” said Suplizio. “It’s very important that people know that Dave is involved in the community, he’s involved in the city. To get these positions, it’s a stepping stone. I really appreciate him stepping up again. We welcome him and we thank him for what he’s done in the past. You’ve done a wonderful job.”
Walsh also welcomed Volpe to the controller position.
“You’ve (Dave) been a great help on the planning commission,” said Walsh.
The council will hold its regular council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. Items expected to be on the agenda include the second and final readings of council bills that will raise water ($1.50 per 1,000 gallons for up to 100,000 gallons) and sewer rates and incur debt to finance water projects (not to exceed $4.5 million) and pay for the engineering of a new wastewater treatment plant (not to exceed $3.5 million).