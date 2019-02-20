ST MARYS — A St. Marys native who is now widely known for digging up spooky stories and murder mysteries in Elk County has released his second book.
“Elk County Murders & Mysterious Deaths,” Volume II, by Jim Baumgratz, focuses on another 25 unsolved mysteries and lurking community legends in the county. It was released last week.
Going beyond the gossip of the people and the towns, Baumgratz takes his research to the courthouse to compile information, dating to the 1800s.
A book signing and discussion is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Elk County Historical Society, 109 Center Street in Ridgway.
Not only does Baumgratz say he enjoys meeting book fans and discussing the stories, but he hopes to help increase ECHS memberships and promote local history, he said.
When researching the first volume, Baumgratz said he had already compiled enough for a second book. He also has enough for the third edition, which he has started and expects to release this summer.
More than 1,000 volume I books were sold, and he is often recognized for his work now, Baumgratz said, adding that people are excited to read the second edition.
Besides being offered in numerous locations, including the St. Marys and Bennetts Valley pharmacies, Johnsonburg Library, Elk Country Visitor Center, Bradley’s Book Outlet in DuBois, St. Marys and Ridgway Chambers of Commerce and local historical societies, Baumgratz also ships books to people who have ties to the area. He sent one to a St. Marys native in the U.S. Army serving in Iraq, and one to someone from Elk County residing in Sweden.
People also often approach him, Baumgratz said, saying they know of a murder and would like to know the truth behind it, or offer him information on one. He has uncovered the truth for local families who never knew what happened to a loved one, too.
“It’s very rewarding sharing the truth with people, and finding things out myself,” he said.
The 25 tales start in 1865 and spread throughout the 1930s, he said. Some extend into the third edition.
“Many of the stories intertwine, or have certain connections,” he said.
As in the last book, each of the 25 stories incorporates old black and white photographs and a quirky title, such as “Keg Killer,” “Rough on Rats,” “Indian Giver” and “A Little Pepper for your Booze.” Chapters take place in St. Marys, Cardiff, Byrnedale, Bendigo, Glen Hazel and other small-town areas.
The “spookiest” story, in Baumgratz’ opinion, is “Missing in Highland,” which proves, he said, monsters did indeed exist in 1910. It’s based in a remote Elk County area, and involves a 9-year-old boy who went fishing with his friends and never came back after a stranger appeared. Another boy in a nearby town disappeared as well, not long after the first, Baumgratz said.
Other chapters include topics like politics, karma, alcohol and the disappearance of a young, beautiful woman. Sometimes, the true killer isn’t arrested and the body is never found, and the mystery remains unsolved.
Baumgratz is currently working on more murders based in McKean and Erie counties, and will possibly extend his research into other counties.
There also will be book signings at the DuBois Area Historical Society and St. Marys and Johnsonburg libraries in March, Baumgratz said.
For more information, visit www.elkcountymurder.com or the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.