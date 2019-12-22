ST. MARYS — Christian Food Bank of St. Marys held its annual Christmas distribution Thursday, where volunteers gathered to pack boxes of food for nearly 200 families.
Several volunteers joined hands to say a prayer before opening the front doors of the South Michael Road facility, welcoming a long line of clients.
CFB — a distributor of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania in Erie — is a nonprofit corporation serving the St. Marys Area School District. It has more than 150 dedicated volunteers and 16 board members, said Director Georgia Wagner.
Wagner said boxes are much bigger on Christmas, and include holiday-related items like a ham. This time of year, the freezer is packed with pies, too.
CFB has about 150 volunteers, Wagner says, many of whom come every week to help pack boxes. The food bank distributes on a weekly basis.
In 2017-2018, CFB served 323 households and distributed 6,354 boxes of food, according to statistics.
Billie Diehl, who started the food bank around 35 years ago, recently died, and CFB has been getting many donations in her memory, Wagner said.
Local organizations and businesses, churches and schools have been hosting food drives and contributing items, she said. CFB receives regular food donations from Walmart, Save-A-Lot and Sheetz.
Two fifth-grade classes recently came with their parents for a family night, taking a tour of the facility and helping to pack boxes, and also donating necessities like soap and toothpaste. Scout troops also come and contribute.
“It’s good for the kids to see how important it is to give back to the community,” Wagner said.
The food bank has received many of its essential items through grants, Wagner said, such as the freezer and trailer used to pick up food from Walmart, and a shed used to store items like potatoes through the “Women Who Care” grant with the Elk County Community Foundation.
CFB board member Bob Luchini said all clients also received a turkey and the fixings on Thanksgiving, on top of the regular food items they receive each week.
Luchini said CFB asks for additional volunteers during the holiday season, and it also receives more donations. During a normal week, CFB serves 115-120 families, and on Thanksgiving, it served 175.
The week before Thanksgiving, CFB interviewed 10 extra families.
Luchini said CFB also received more than 200 pounds of food from St. Marys Area School District Thursday.
Volunteering is a great outlet for many people, including retired volunteers or people with special needs, Luchini says. Some just come to enjoy the fellowship and being present in a positive situation.