PUNXSUTAWNEY — An effort to help provide elementary students with nutritious and filling meals is back underway in the newly reorganized Punxsutawney Area School District.
“Snacks to Grow On” President Lindsay Kendra said they handed out 170 bags of snacks to students on Jan. 12.
The program feeds elementary school students and plans to expand to provide meals to fifth and sixth grade students as well, Kendra said.
The effort was started in March 2015 when Kendra’s daughter was in kindergarten.
The need she saw in the area inspired the program. Its mission is to provide nutritional snacks for school-age children in Punxsutawney schools.
“The community of Punxsutawney is very generous,” she said. “Various churches, organizations and businesses make monetary and food donations to us each year. Those are very helpful to keep our program running.”
Considering the recent consolidation of Punxsutawney schools, all elementary students are now in one school, they have eased into the STGO process so far this year, Kendra said.
“One thing that is nice for Snacks to Grow On and our volunteers is that we are at one location — we no longer have to travel to six buildings,” Kendra said.
The number of students who benefit from the snacks has held steady from last year, Kendra said. There will be an increase as they begin helping students in fifth and sixth grades.
Some of the items included in the bags are cereal and granola bars; instant oatmeal; canned foods, like ravioli, chicken and vegetables, and tomato soup; as well as pudding, fruit cups, apple sauce, macaroni and cheese, goldfish crackers, peanut butter and animal crackers. When the items are available, fresh bread and fruit is also added.
Volunteers get together over the weekend, organizing and putting all the nonperishable food items into bags, Kendra said.
“We are trying to do things in a gradual process and not overwhelm ourselves, the students and school staff,” she said.
STGO hosts three fundraisers throughout the year, including a Lady Luncheon in the spring, a sporting clay shoot in the summer and a Kid’s Fall Fest in the fall.
The fourth annual “Lady Luncheon” and basket raffle will be held Saturday, March 31, at the Punxsutawney Country Club. IT is the organization’s biggest fundraiser, Kendra said, usually selling around 200 tickets and giving away 100 prizes. A ticket price of $25 includes lunch, a soup and salad bar, and cupcakes donated by local bakers.
For more information, visit the Snacks to Grow On Facebook page.
