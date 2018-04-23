DuBOIS — Wearing protective gloves and armed with trash bags, dozens of volunteers turned out to pick up trash in the City of DuBois Saturday as part of the annual spring cleanup.
Julie Stewart, president of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, which organizes the cleanup, said about 100 people took part.
“It was a great day to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the cleanup,” Stewart said. “Unfortunately, we never have enough people to get to all the areas that need attention. We love our volunteers. We just need more of them.”
Stewart urges that everyone demonstrate pride in the community by doing their own trash pick up as well.
“It’s a great feeling seeing the transformation,” Stewart said.
Kickoff was at the American Legion Post #17 on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois starting at 8 a.m., where volunteers enjoyed a free breakfast provided by local merchants and restaurants.
Supplies were then distributed, including free t-shirts provided by Xtreme Wear, and volunteers broke into various groups to tackle the trash in different parts of the city. Stewart said more than 200 bags were filled with the trash collected.
Cleanup participants included Danone, DuBois Nursing Home, A1 Cleaning Co., Penn State DuBois Astronomy Club, Down to Earth Garden Club, ABBA’s Coffee House, Tri-County Church, DuBois Area Jaycees and more, in addition to many individuals and families.
DuBois fire companies have a long-standing tradition of hosing off the streets and sidewalks of downtown DuBois on the evening before the event to prepare for the cleanup on Saturday. This year, however, that was postponed until this Friday night.
The next event planned by the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, in collaboration with DuBois Council of the Arts and The Winkler Gallery of Fine Art, will be the Art Walk on The Block from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2. Artists are being sought to be a part of this year’s walk. Anyone who is interested in being a part of the event is asked to visit the website to apply: www.duboisartwalk.com.
