MEDIX RUN — Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) of DuBois recently completed its 30th year of the Medix Run Stream project.
PWHU Secretary Beth Giese said there was a total of 18 volunteers involved in the Elk County initiative this year.
PWHU partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in 1991, said Giese, to maintain the waterway. There are 21 devices along the five-mile stretch to aid in the fish population.
Many of these devices stop erosion from occurring where it’s not wanted, Giese says, and others deflect the water flow and create deep pools for the fish.
“The devices give the fish deep pools and overhangs to live in,” she said.
Giese said volunteers saw many “good-sized” fish and crawdads and one native trout that day.
“Our efforts are paying off, for sure,” she says.
The initiative is also much about fellowship, Giese adds.
“It’s always a fun time to be in the outdoors — in the woods, on the stream in elk country, and doing this work, strengthening our commitments and enjoying the camaraderie of our members and friends,” she said.
