PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney volunteers who believe in giving back have been providing clothes to people and families in need for approximately 15 years.
God’s Closet was founded by Shelley Rowan, and operates out of the First Church of God on Skyview Drive. Longtime volunteers Carol and Boyd Wachob and Valerie Lloyd also play a large part in the community effort.
Twice a year, in May and October, the FCOG gymnasium is full of racks of clothing, organized by sections and sizes like a department store, Rowan said. In May, there is a focus on spring and summer clothes; and in October, fall and winter items.
God’s Closet is also open to the community year-round, Rowan said. People can call and arrange for a time to come to the building next to the church. Rowan and other volunteers will pick clothing and shoes out for people or families based on age and size.
In 2017, more than 1,000 people received services from God’s Closet, Rowan said. Last fall, they gave around 300 pairs of shoes.
The Closet isn’t just open to Punxsutawney or close communities either, Rowan said. People have traveled from places like Johnstown. Services are open to anyone who needs help.
“People can’t believe it’s all for free,” she said. “They’re really appreciative.”
There are about six volunteers involved, who are also free to take something if they need it, Rowan said.
She and her family grew up attending the FCOG, Rowan said, and her grandparents were always giving clothes away.
Rowan works in the Punxsutawney Area School District as a substitute teacher. Her mother was also a preschool teacher, for 21 years.
“With the kids (in school), I see how hard it is for them to learn if they’re hungry or if they’re cold,” she said.
She also keeps a spare set of dishes on hand; and other items like socks, underwear and maternity clothes. Even new wedding dresses have been donated.
“I help people who’s house may have burnt down, flood victims, foster care families,” Rowan says.
It’s been a rewarding experience to help people through God’s Closet, Rowan said.
She has given to children who don’t have socks or families who can’t afford clothes for their baby.
A lot of her generosity, Rowan says, stems from her faith.
“We are told in the Bible to provide to others,” she said.
In the future, Rowan hopes to possibly open a soup kitchen and keep giving back in different ways.
Anyone who may be cleaning out their closet or getting rid of clothes they don’t need is welcome to bring them to FCOG, Rowan said. She often runs short on larger sizes like 3-5X.
Anything that comes out of God’s Closet goes to someone in the area, Rowan said, so people can know they are helping someone in their own community.
“You know it’s all going to people who really need it,” she said. “There are so many local people you can help.”
For clothing requests or donations, call the FCOG from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 814-938-6670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.