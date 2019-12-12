ST. MARYS — Local volunteers have stepped up to enable the 25th annual Christmas Day Happening in St. Marys, offering hot meals and fellowship to the community on Christmas day.
The dinner will begin at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on North St. Marys Street.
Vada Liptak, longtime event organizer and First United Methodist Church member, died in April of this year. Ed Schlimm and Carol Cunningham, each co-chairmen of the dinner, said it was important to both of them to keep the Christmas Day Happening going.
Schlimm and Cunningham said this is the 25th year local churches and volunteers have undertaken the collective effort.
When he learned there was a possibility the dinner would fall by the wayside, Schlimm felt the need to help, alongside Cunningham, who has been involved for 23 years.
Cunningham said she started just washing dishes, and has since moved to helping spearhead the event. She cooked with Liptak for about 10 years.
“This is very important to me,” she said. “Vada is sadly missed, and this would not have been started without her.”
“This is something I’ve felt strongly about,” Schlimm said. “It doesn’t just affect Carol and I — it affects 500-600 people, including volunteers. It’s a great thing, and it’s very important to keep it around as a community effort.”
The effort welcomes a live band each year, Cunningham said, as well as a family that comes in and helps decorate and make the venue festive.
“We do lose some volunteers each year, but other people always seem to step up,” she said.
Cunningham said the dinner is very important for homebodies and people who are lonely during the holidays.
“I take the reservations, and I hear people talking about how much it means to them,” she said. “I have had people in tears.”
More volunteers are always welcome, Cunningham said, preparing in the kitchen prior to Christmas day and the day of. Volunteers begin preparing food weeks beforehand.
“I am amazed at the number of donations, from businesses and individuals donating their time and talent,” Schlimm added.
People who can’t volunteer can also donate food, such as turkeys and hams or cakes, Cunningham said.
About 260 deliveries are made in the area that day, including door-to-door drop offs and Fox Township Manor and St. Joseph’s Terrace, Cunningham said, and about 180-190 eat at FUMC each year.
“We want people to relive those feelings on Christmas,” Schlimm says. “No one should be alone on Christmas day.”
For reservations and deliveries, call Cunningham at 814-781-7401; volunteering, Schlimm at 814-594-8063 and donations, Alice at 814-834-2787. Monetary donations may be made to CNB Bank, 133 Washington St., St. Marys, PA, 15857.