JOHNSONBURG — When it comes to historic landmarks in Elk County, The Brick Block of Johnsonburg, a 130-year-old structure currently being revitalized, seems to be a no brainer.
Crafted from local sandstone, brick and timber in 1890, the Brick Block is suspected to be the first outdoor mall in the United States, Megan Schreiber-Carter said. The building’s 12 bays, with 26 total units, have held thousands of commercial and residential tenants over the Brick Block’s 130 years on Market Street.
The historic building recently withstood decades of neglect. According to Schreiber-Carter, its low-income tenants were forced to leave because of “poor living conditions, resulting from lack of investment in the structure,” she said. “The building landed in the hands of the county and borough’s taxing bodies. Demolition estimates ranged around $1 million. In June, 2020, the nonprofit organization Johnsonburg Community Trust purchased the Brick Block for $612.”
The Trust is currently in the process of installing new electric service in the first three retail storefronts, courtesy of a generous grant and hopes to be able to rent some of the retail units in about a year, Schreiber-Carter said.
“Donations and grants are growing,” she added. “Other potential funding options include a solar option on the Brick Block’s big, flat roof, as well as an open-air market along the stone arcade.”
Schreiber-Carter said the project’s “heavy-hitting volunteers” are well into the thousands in terms of volunteer hours. “We plan to offer luminary-lined walking tours of the historic district starting at dusk on New Year’s Eve.”
Included in the tour will be a map, something hot to drink and the borough’s 1919 Hyde-Murphy Community Center, the renovation of which has recently been accomplished by the borough itself and more dedicated volunteers.
“The Community Center and the Brick Block are only two of the many remarkable, historic structures in the borough’s downtown and each building has it’s own story, it’s own personality,” she said.
The JCT received the deed for The Brick Block in June, she said, but volunteers have been working on the 45,000-square-foot project for about a year now.
Volunteers have cleared 45 tons of debris from The Brick Block to date, she said.
“There are a number of buildings in the borough, in these blocks of historic properties, that are in need of responsible stewardship,” she added.
To learn more about this project, visit www.thejohnsonburgcommunitytrust.org, the Facebook page or call 814-230-6143.