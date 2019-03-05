KERSEY — It’s time for the votes to decide, but there’s only a small window of time to make your voice heard.
“Viewers Choice” award voting for the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” student video contest for North Central PA opened Monday, but it will only remain open until midnight Wednesday.
The 2019 contest features videos from teams hailing from 16 schools across Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
Each entry consists of a student-created video highlighting a manufacturing business local to the school the students attend.
“Created by the Manufacturers Resource Center in Allentown in 2013, the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? contests draw entries from teams across Pennsylvania,” according to the contest website. “The teams of students and teacher coaches receive camera equipment, software, and professional guidance as they learn to script, record, and edit their video stories. The contest’s objective is to change students’ perceptions about manufacturing careers.”
Teams consist of middle-school age students led by teacher/coaches.
Submissions from the Ridgway Area, Galeton Area, Cameron County, Bradford Area, St. Marys Area, Austin Area, Clearfield Area, Smethport Area, Kane Area, Port Allegany, Punxsutawney Area, Oswayo Valley and Northern Potter school districts, and the St. Marys Catholic, St. Leo’s and DuBois Central Catholic school systems are featured.
Votes can be submitted at www.whatssocool.org/contests/north-central-pa.
Oswayo Valley beat out teams from 11 other schools for the Viewers Choice award in 2018 with a submission on Cutco Corporation. Kane Area School District took second place. St. Marys took the honor in 2017 with a submission on Horizon Technology.
