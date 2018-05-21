DuBOIS — Almost every week, DuBois Village residents are greeted by special guests with wagging tails, wet noses and an overwhelming love for people.
A group of three friends have been faithfully bringing their canine companions to spend time with the residents for “Pet Therapy” sessions, during which they are able to visit with the well-mannered dogs and enjoy their company and unconditional love.
Nearly every week, Amber Stoey, Marina Harmon and Debbie Kohlhepp bring Kiki, DeDe, Jerry Lee and Allison to the Village, where residents anxiously await the Pet Therapy time and come downstairs from their rooms to socialize with the dogs.
These furry friends vary in breed and age, ranging from 14-year-old Cocker Spaniel Kiki to DeDe, who is a Skye Terrier. Last week, the group had a new visitor named Boomer, who is a Cardigan Welsh Corgi and came with his owner, Kathi Myers.
Boomer is not only a nationally certified therapy dog, but a local celebrity at Penn Highlands DuBois, where he visits the rehabilitation unit weekly. Employees and patients are such fans that they have come to call it “Boomer Tuesday.”
It’s therapeutic for people to be able to pet or even brush a dog, Myers said. Boomer has visited several different types of therapy groups throughout the past few years.
Dogs can be trained for pet therapy through many outlets, including national dog training programs like Canine Good Citizen through the American Kennel Club or the nonprofit organization “Love on a Leash.” Some places will let you bring a dog that isn’t certified, as long as they put a certain amount of hours in training and the dog is mild mannered and well behaved.
Stoey started coming to Pet Therapy about six years ago, with Harmon and Kohlhepp following. The three were friends prior to this experience but have become even closer since.
“A lot of these people have had pets, and they miss them,” Harmon said of the residents. “There are certain ones who come down every time to see them, and so many reminisce about their pets and tell you about them.”
Just the presence of a pet can make someone feel happy and at ease, whether it’s simply patting them on the head or throwing a ball and watching them fetch. Jerry Lee, who is a Brussels Griffon breed, even dances for the residents when he’s up to it.
The girls will sometimes even take dogs up to a room if a resident is unable to make it downstairs, Kohlhepp said.
The dogs weren’t shy, with some showing up with feathers and ponytails in their fur and jumping on the residents laps where they sat calmly. Each one has its own personality and special characteristics.
Stoey said it’s not only rewarding for the residents and the dogs, but has been an experience she looks forward to each week as well. If there ever is a night she can’t make it, she feels guilty knowing the dogs will be missed.
“If I can give back to someone else and make someone’s day, it’s worth it,” she said. “It’s so worth it, every time.”
Stoey said her dogs even whine and get excited when her car turns down the road and they realize where they are going every Wednesday.
“A lot of residents look forward to it,” Stoey said. “They ask where the dogs are, and as soon as we come in, they just light up. We get to know these residents and they become like our friends.”
DuBois Village resident Bernell Schaffer was very content with 8-year-old miniature Schnauzer Allison sitting on his lap, adding jokingly that maybe he would keep her.
“I need to have a dog here,” he said. “I think I’ll keep this one.”
As part of their activities schedule, the residents sometimes make toys and treats to bring to Pet Therapy to give as gifts to their furry friends.
“We’ve just found that pet therapy seems to work with senior citizens — it has proven to be so successful,” said DuBois Village Marketing Coordinator Darla Kahle. “The residents enjoy the love and attention they can get from the animal.”
Although pets are allowed at the DuBois Village, most residents are unable to keep and care for their own, Kahle said.
“This gives them the chance to visit with them and have a pet on a temporary basis.”
The Village also is currently holding a fundraiser for Gateway Humane Society, where donations are welcome in order to help the shelter dogs and cats in need of a home.
For more information, call the DuBois Village at (814)-375-5483.
