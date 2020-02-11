BROCKWAY — A fundraiser benefiting four-legged friends in a Falls Creek animal shelter will be held in Brockway this weekend.
“Wags to Whiskers: Paws it Forward,” benefiting Gateway Humane Society, will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Brockway VFW Post 7252 Saturday, offering a soup-and-sandwich meal for $6, 50/50 drawing and raffle baskets. The shelter will accept monetary donations, dog or cat food or pet supplies.
Shelter spokesperson Holly Mancuso said this is the first time for this particular fundraiser.
“Membership for the club isn’t required for the benefit — the public is welcome and encouraged to come,” she said. “We are very thankful to everyone at the VFW for holding this benefit.”
Early in February, GHS posted on its Facebook page that it has been a long time since the shelter was so low on adoptable animals, with just three dogs and two cats left at the time. Animals have come up for adoption since then, but the shelter has become a go-to place for those looking to bring home a rescue animal from a no-kill facility.
Fundraisers and partnering with other community organizations are essential when it comes to paying for things like vet care, Mancuso said.
“We depend on fundraisers and donations to keep the doors open,” she said. “It helps pay for utilities, employee wages and all things needed to run the shelter properly.”
On a regular basis, GHS is in need of donations such as Purina dog and cat food, Pedigree dry and canned dog food, cat litter, laundry detergent, tall kitchen garbage bags, paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, stamps, gift cards and monetary donations.
The shelter is also selling 2020 lottery calendars, another regular fundraiser it stages each year. Calendars are available at GHS on Airport Road in Falls Creek or Way Office Plus in DuBois.
For more information, visit GHS on Facebook, www.gatewayhumanesociety.net or call 814-375-0505.