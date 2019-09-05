ST. MARYS — The Elk County community will gather to “speak out” and support a special cause at Benzinger Park this month.
The third 2019 North Central Pennsylvania Walk for Apraxia will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Benzinger Park in St. Marys.
The walk is the gathering of more than 80 cities joining to raise awareness and funds for apraxia research and programs.
Apraxia is a neurological condition that can occur in different forms, including orofacial apraxia, which involves the facial muscles, and apraxia of speech, where a person finds it difficult to move their mouth or tongue to speak, according to www.webmd.com.
Kelli Surra of St. Marys said her daughter, Maria, was diagnosed with moderate-to-severe apraxia of speech at the age of 3 six years ago, and they were told she may never speak.
“We had never heard of apraxia until I was up late one night searching for answers as to why my sweet girl couldn’t speak,” Surra said.
Maria has been working with speech therapists in St. Marys, Surra said, such as Lori Leuschel at South St. Marys Street Elementary School and Kali Grumley at Penn Highlands Elk, who have helped her make great strides with her speech.
Surra and Grumley coordinated the second North Central Pennsylvania Apraxia Kids 5K Walk/Run, raising close to $16,000.
Apraxia of speech is not something a child grows out of, Surra said, but they are able to improve with intensive speech therapy.
“The first time that she said “I love you, Mommy,’ it melted my heart,” Surra said. “Maria can finally express her needs and joke around with her peers and sisters, which is wonderful, but there are still times when only I know what she is saying, or times when I can’t tell what she wants, and that’s very difficult.”
It’s frustrating for these children, Surra said, since they aren’t always easily understood in school.
“The Walk for Apraxia brings families in our local communities together to celebrate the hard work of children with apraxia who spend countless hours in speech therapy fighting for their voices,” Surra said.
Maria, a fourth-grader at SSMSE, enjoys singing along to music, especially Taylor Swift, Surra said.
“I pray one day she is able to be understood by everyone, and she can sing along to any song she chooses.”
For more information, visit the 2019 North Central Pennsylvania Walk for Apraxia Facebook page or www.walk.apraxia-kids.org.