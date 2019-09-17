Participants will walk or run to remember a local doctor at the DuBois Beaver Meadow Walkway this weekend.
Penn Highlands DuBois will host a “Healthy Living Walk/5K Run in Memory/Honor of Dr. Gary Dugan” Saturday at 9 a.m.
Gary’s wife, Joyce DuGan, said when he died unexpectedly in April 2017, Penn Highlands DuBois Chief Executive Officer Steve Fontaine and Chief Nursing Officer Rose Campbell approached her and asked if they could start a fund in Gary’s name.
DuGan said her husband was instrumental in establishing the Graduate Medical Education Program at Penn Highlands DuBois.
“I met with the (Penn Highlands DuBois) staff to discuss what kind of fundraiser in his name would be appropriate, and we all decided that the walk/run would be,” she said.
Last October was the first walk, DuGan said, and it raised about $3,000 for the graduate program.
DuGan also donates four Penn State University football tickets with a parking pass to be raffled off at the event to help raise additional funds, she said.
Last year, 100 participants registered, but the weather was not cooperative, DuGan said. Despite the rain, there were about 50 walkers and runners.
“This year, we moved the date to September, hoping the weather will be better,” she said.
DuGan had 11 family members participate in 2018, and there will be 15 Saturday, she said. Her daughter also has walkers coming from her PSU law class.
Her husband would be thrilled to know funds are going toward the programs he cared about, DuGan said.
“It was something he was very proud of,” she said.
Physical fitness was also an important part of Gary’s routine, so a run/walk event was perfect, DuGan said.
“Besides working and fishing, family and friends were very important to him,” DuGan said. “He would be overwhelmed with emotion seeing all these people coming together to support the GMEP in his name. This fundraiser helps keep his name alive in the community and at Penn Highlands.”
The 5K will be timed by Gingerbread Man Running Company. Registration is free, but donations are accepted at www.phhealthcare.org/donate/donate-to-penn-highlands-dubois.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Early registration can be completed at www.runsignup.com/Race/PA/DuBois/DrGaryDuGanMemorial5k.