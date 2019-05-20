RIDGWAY — An upcoming Elk County event will showcase local trails and offer nature-themed activities for families to enjoy.
“Walk on the Wild Side” will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 at the Ridgway Trailhead, benefiting Tricounty Rails to Trails.
President Dale Fox said this event was initiated last year. She has been with the organization since 1992, and wanted to start hosting an event for youth, she said.
“We had a lot of people doing hands-on nature presentations, where the kids can use their senses to touch and make things,” she said.
Twelve presenters will have tents set up this year, including Allegheny Forest, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat and Game Commission, Toby Creek Water Shed and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Children and families will be able to participate in a scavenger hunt, looking for certain species along the trail, Fox said. They are given free nature-themed raffle tickets.
Local business owners donate several prizes like bikes and other outdoor gifts, Fox said. The event has close to 50 sponsors and a “donation station.”
Around 100 people attended WOTWS last year, she said.
“I feel that we are helping to develop the next generation of conservationists,” Fox said. “You have to get them out on the trail and in nature to understand how amazing the great oudoors is.”
TCRTT is also sharing the event with other towns, Fox said. If a nearby area wants to do something similar, they are willing to help. The event will be held in Brockway next year.
The organization, which focuses on conservation and trail maintenance, has 10-12 board members and many supporters, Fox said.
Many families may not be aware of the nearby trails available, Fox said, and the event will help encourage them to explore. It also spreads awareness of what it takes to keep a trail in good condition.
“The people who use the trail love the trail,” Fox said.
TCRTT owns a wildlife trail that travels from Brockway halfway to Brookville, Fox said. This year, it looks as if they will make major progress with the trail and get a trailhead right into the Brockway area.
Volunteers and vendors are needed for the event, which will bring in around $5,000 for trail maintenance, Fox said. To participate, contact her at daleefox@yahoo.com. For more information visit www.tricountyrailstotrails.org.