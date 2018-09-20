ST. MARYS — The second annual North Central PA Apraxia Kids Walk is scheduled for Sept. 22 at Benzinger Park to help raise funds and awareness about childhood apraxia of speech, a rare disorder that affects the ability to accurately produce and sequence sounds, syllables and words.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. The fee for participation is $20 for adults, $15 for students, and $10 for children.
An Apraxia Star Ceremony will be held to honor 10 Apraxia stars from Jefferson, Warren, McKean, Elk and Cameron counties for their work for the organization.
Kelli Surra whose daughter, Maria, was diagnosed with the speech disorder at the age of three, coordinated the first walk in the region last year with Maria’s speech therapist, Kali Grumley, and raised more than $8,000 for Apraxia Kids, a national organization that supports children and families by creating a network of CAS families, speech and language professionals and research experts.
Representatives from Dickinson’s Parents as Teachers program and Life and Independence for Today will be on hand to answer questions and talk about available resources.
During the 5K walk or run, there will be face painting, race cars, a police car, and a fire truck on display, according to Surra.
Surra said, “We currently have 183 participants and people can still register on walk day.
More information is available at www.apraxia-kids.org.
