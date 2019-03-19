Although the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s won’t coat the DuBois City Park with purple for several months, planning and fundraising for it begins much earlier.
This year’s event, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, will be held at the DuBois City Park on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The committee has begun its fundraising season, starting with a “round-table” lunch meeting held Friday at Luigi’s Ristorante in DuBois.
The committee is composed of people from several organizations, including Terry Khoury of the Clearfield County Agency on Aging, walk co-chairs Marcy Murphy and Judy Smith and Regional Walk Director Alissa Janoski. Clearfield County Commissioners Antonio Scott and John Sobel also attended.
“We have a great committee,” Murphy said. “We all work together and have the same goal — to increase awareness of this horrible disease, and be a support system for families who are struggling.”
Last year’s walk brought 24 teams to the park, raising more than $34,000.
Aside from what is raised on the actual day of the walk, a large part of funds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association comes from fundraising efforts held throughout the year.
There are some new goals this year, Smith says, including the need to welcome additional community involvement and make the walk more successful. The name was changed from DuBois to Tri-County in an effort to include more participants from other areas like Elk and Jefferson counties.
Murphy, who has been heavily involved in the walk for 12 years, discussed how it has become a “major” local event. Her involvement and passion for the Alzheimer’s Association began with her mother’s diagnosis of the disease.
“Caregivers need somewhere they can turn to, to get information, help and support,” she said.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the “leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” Smith said, adding its mission is to eliminate the disease altogether through research advancement, as well as provide and enhance care and support services.
Those interested in participating in the 2019 walk can contact Murphy at mamurphy@phhealthcare.org or Janoski at 610-392-3678. For more information, visit www.alz.org.
