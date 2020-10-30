DuBOIS — Although this year's Walk to End Alzheimers looked a little bit different, the cause close to many hearts was the same — raising funds for Alzheimer's research and awareness and honoring those impacted by the disease.
Helen McKendree, one of the captains of the Christ the King Memory Warriors team, said the virtual walk was held Oct. 11.
With 22 total teams, the Tri-County area raised $40,887 for the Alzheimer's Association, McKendree said.
McKendree, a beautician at Christ the King Manor, was one of the top fundraisers, collecting $3,348, alongside Manor volunteer Tom Berryhill, who raised $6,325. Each year, Berryhill fundraises and participates in the walk in memory of his wife, Sonja “Sonie” Berryhill.
McKendree, who lost her father to Alzheimer's in January, said she has participated before, but this year, she stepped up her involvement.
“This was for my dad this year,” she said. “This was personal.”
The Memory Warriors team, composed of around 15 CTKM employees and volunteers, raised $13,144.
Several fundraisers were held starting in February, including selling bracelets and flowers, subs, T-shirts and having a hotdog roast, McKendree said. She also made and sold dog biscuits and face masks.
“We are still having a bake sale now at the (CTKM) beauty shop,” she added.
Some of the funds will also be saved for next year's walk, too, she said.
“Christ the King has really supported us,” McKendree said. “They were amazing.”
Although they couldn't gather together for a walk around the DuBois City Park this year, McKendree said team members could post pictures or log into an app that counted their steps. The speeches and ceremony were recorded for everyone to watch. McKendree read a letter aloud she wrote about being a caregiver for her father.
Chelsea Johnson, a representative of WJAC-TV, served as the event’s master of ceremonies again this year.
People could also drive by the park to see the “Promise Garden" in the grass, McKendree said.
The different-colored windmill flowers represent a person’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their reason for attending the walk — blue for those who have Alzheimer’s or dementia, yellow representing caregivers, purple for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease, orange in support of the cause and white for one day hopefully finding a cure.