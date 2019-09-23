ST. MARYS — Several teams and community members gathered at Benzinger Park to support apraxia of speech awareness and research Saturday.
The third North Central Pennsylvania Walk for Apraxia includes the gathering of more than 80 cities around the country.
Apraxia is a neurological condition that can occur in different forms, including orofacial apraxia, which involves the facial muscles, and apraxia of speech, where a person finds it difficult to move their mouth or tongue to speak, according to www.webmd.com.
Speech therapist and Assistant Walk Coordinator Kali Grumley kicked off the event, thanking everyone who attended for supporting the cause.
“We are all here to help each other through this journey,” she said. “There are so many families out there who haven’t heard of apraxia yet, or don’t know there is an organization, website and a community full of resources to help.
“Every time we share about apraxia with someone new, we increase the likelihood that apraxia families will be met with resources instead of questions.”
Walk Coordinator Kelli Surra told participants the story of her daughter, Maria, who was diagnosed with moderate-to-severe apraxia of speech at the age of 3 six years ago, and they were told she may never speak.
Maria — a fourth-grader at South St. Marys Street Elementary School — has come a long way since working with local speech therapists, her mother said.
The event welcomed nationally-renowned speaker David Hammer, director of Professional Development and Speech Services with the Childhood Apraxia of Speech Association of North America. Hammer diagnosed Surra’s daughter, she said, as well as Noah from the “Noah’s Troopers Team” that attended from Warren County.
“I’ve had the pleasure of going across the country to different walks, and I’m always amazed at seeing the support of the community such as this,” he said in his speech.
Hammer thanked Surra and Grumley for all their hard work, and all of the parents and youth who attended the walk.
Hammer, Surra and Grumley also awarded five “star” children — Maria Surra, Noah Hammerbeck, McKenzie Hilfiger, Christian Agosti and Kay Ramsey — with a medal and certificate for how far they have come in their apraxia journey.