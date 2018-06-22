BROCKWAY — The town of Brockway will welcome the Wall That Heals next week.
The exhibit will kick off the 52nd Annual Fourth of July celebration and will be open to visitors 24 hours a day starting at 4 p.m. June 27 and remaining open until 2 p.m. on July 1.
The Wall That Heals is a mobile, three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. It is accompanied by the Mobile Education Center honoring more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals bears the names of more than 58,000 men and women who died in Vietnam.
Susan Freemer, entertainment chairman for the Brockway Fourth of July Committee, has announced the schedule of events for the Wall That Heals as follows.
Tuesday, June 26
The Wall That Heals will be escorted into Brockway on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
“Providing the honorable duty of escorting The Wall That Heals to the Parkside Complex Grounds in Brockway will be Brockway Police Chief Terry Young, Pennsylvania State Police, Brockway Fire Company, The Pennsylvania Patriot Guard Riders, The DuBois Humanitarian Riders and all other escort motorcycles and vehicles,” Freemer said.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the escort will assemble at the Brookville High School, 96 Jenks St., Brookville.
At 5 p.m.,the escort will depart and travel through Reynoldsville, Sykesville and DuBois.
At 5:45 p.m., it is expected to arrive in Brockway.
The arrival time into Brockway may be fluid depending on the number of escort vehicles participating.
People are encouraged to line the streets to welcome “The Wall That Heals” to the community.
Wednesday, June 27
At 8 a.m., the Wall will start to be set up. A soft opening will be held at 4 p.m.
The Wall will be open 24 hours a day from the start of the soft opening, free of charge to the public, rain or shine.
Thursday, June 28
The Wall is open 24 hours a day. At 7 p.m., there will be the Welcome Home Ceremony.
Friday, June 29
The Wall is open 24 hours a day.
Saturday, June 30
The Wall is open 24 hours a day.
Sunday, July 1
There will be the closing ceremony at 2 p.m. The Wall will be disassembled at 2:30 p.m.
“We are looking forward to your visit to The Wall while it is visiting Brockway,” Freemer said.
To keep up-to-date on all of the latest details, follow the Facebook Page, The Wall That Heals – Brockway, PA June 28 – July 1, 2018, (https://www.facebook.com/groups/173544453365966/) or the website (www.brockwayfourth.com).
