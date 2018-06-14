BROCKWAY — The Brockway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Committee has embarked on an endeavor to bring The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with the mobile Education Center to the Parkside Complex Grounds in Brockway.
The exhibit will kick off the 52nd Annual Fourth of July celebration and will be open to visitors 24 hours a day starting at 4 p.m. June 27 and remaining open until 2 p.m. on July 1.
The Wall That Heals is a mobile, three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. accompanied by the Mobile Education Center honoring more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals bears the names of more than 58,000 men and women who died in Vietnam.
“On behalf of the Brockway Fourth of July Committee, we wanted to bring The Wall that Heals to Brockway as a way of honoring all veterans as well as active service men and women,” said organizer Susan Fremer. “When we were notified by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund that we were selected to be a host site through their application process, we were ecstatic.”
“Brockway is a beautiful town and we have a beautiful location on the grounds of the Parkside Complex to host the new, larger exhibit which includes a three-quarter scale Wall replica that is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point as well as the mobile Education Center,” Fremer said.
Since last fall, the committee has been planning and organizing the various aspects of this event, she said.
Volunteers are needed to help work the education center and to help locate specific names on the wall. Visit the Facebook page called, “The Wall That Heals — Brockway, PA. June 28-July 1, 2018.”
The Brockway community will be among the first to host the new, larger exhibit, which includes a three-quarter scale replica of “The Wall” that is 375 feet in length and stands 7 1/2 feet high at its tallest point.
With the new replica at this size, visitors will be able to experience “The Wall That Heals” rising above them as they walk toward the apex, a key feature of the design of “The Wall” in D.C., along with the modern LED lighting to provide reliability day and night.
And, for the first time in the history of “The Wall That Heals,” visitors will be able to do name rubbings of individual service members’ names.
“The Wall That Heals” will be traveling to Brockway on June 26. Volunteers will meet at the Brookville High School parking lot at 4 p.m. and leave from the parking lot at 5 p.m., traveling down Jenks Street to Main Street, then continuing onto Route 322 to Reynoldsville, through to Sykesville onto Route 119 in DuBois. From Route 119 in DuBois, it will travel to Route 219 to Brockway.
People are encouraged to line the streets to welcome “The Wall That Heals” to the community.
Donations of water and snacks for volunteers are also welcome. If any business or person would like to donate items, or if there are any questions, please contact April London at 814-771-6812.
“So many people have been an integral part of this endeavor to bring The Wall That Heals to Brockway,” Fremer said. “The Brockway Fourth of July Committee welcomes everyone to experience this momentous occasion to honor the more than 3 million Americans who served in the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and the more than 58,000 men and women whose names are on The Wall That Heals.”
