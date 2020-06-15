PUNXSUTAWNEY — The sixth annual Walston Field fundraiser brought the largest crowd to date to the softball tournament.
The softball tournament had the largest crowd this year, with 12 teams coming to play topping the previous nine teams. Tournament coordinator Cubby Martino said he had to turn teams away because too many tried to sign up.
“Our goal is to put a fence around the field, that’s where our money is going,” Martino said.
The fundraiser is organized by Martino, the field supervisor, every year. He is also a member of the over-40 league who play on and take care of the field.
“The township owns the field, but we take care of cutting the grass and the upkeep of the field during the season,” Martino said.
Martino was inspired to start the fundraiser to take the place of the St. Anthony’s Festival that used to be held in Walston. Martino said he wanted the community to have something to do, so he started the softball tournament the same weekend as the former festival.
The fundraiser is held annually during the second weekend of June. Martino said he enjoys hosting it because it gives his family, who live in Walston, something to do now that the festival is gone.
There is also a cornhole tournament, the second larges in the area, at the fundraiser, said Martino.
Not only is the fundraiser a fun tournament for those in the local area, Martino said one team from Pittsburgh also participated this year.