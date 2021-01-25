REYNOLDSVILLE — An Erie man wanted for attempted homicide charges was found to be living in Winslow Township, and is facing felony charges for fleeing police, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois filed charges against Michael David Myers, 37, of Erie, on Jan. 7 including one felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, and one misdemeanor charge for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police gathered information on the whereabouts of Myers, who was wanted in Erie County for attempted homicide charges. Police found that Myers was staying at a residence in Winslow Township with another wanted individual.
The owner of the home was allegedly allowing them to visit. On Dec. 12, police went to the residence in an attempt to contact Myers.
The house was searched for Myers, but a person inside allegedly said he fled from the house through a door in the basement.
There is a large barn by the home that police then searched for Myers. He was allegedly found hiding in the basement of the barn under insulation.
While taking him into custody, police also allegedly found drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Myers has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 25 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.