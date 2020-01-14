WEEDVILLE — Elk County’s largest January event drew a crowd to Medix Run Saturday.
The Medix Hotel’s 14th annual Polar Bear Plunge Saturday saw abnormally warm January weather. This heat wave brought more plungers to the event than in years past, crowding along the banks of Medix Run.
The Plunge was more than just people jumping into the cold water though. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. with a food truck and bonfire in the parking lot of the Medix Hotel for the gathering crowd. Many people rode in on side-by-sides, getting muddy from the thawing ground around the hotel.
Once it was time for the plunge, the bridge was packed with onlookers waiting to see the main event. People edged closer along the bank, hoping for the best view as the time to take the plunge drew near.
The temperature of the air might have been warm, but the water of the stream was still chilly as people began jumping in at 3 p.m. Cheers from the crowd gathered across the bridge and banks spurred many to make the trip the whole way to the other side of the stream, following a rope that had been stretched from one bank to the other.
Some enthusiastic plungers made the trip across the stream multiple times, really getting into the spirit of the day. Some wore costumes and special outfits just for the event, and others travelled for hours, and even from states away, to participate.
Two women who stood out during the Plunge ran into the water wearing large bear heads. Stacy Foster is a local and veteran to the event. She was joined by first-timer April Sperfslage, who travelled from Louisiana to join the fun. This is the second year Foster has worn a costume into the water.
She and Sperflage swam back and fourth across Medix Run four times after they entered the water. They then spent a short time on the bank before heading right back in.
“It’s 60 degrees out. Anybody can do it once, you have to do something different, so we’ve done it four times,” Foster said. “In the past there was very few people. One year it was negative something outside and there was like four or five of us.”
A family of four from Indiana, Pennsylvania also made the two-hour drive for the event. They have a camp in Benezette and decided they wanted to participate. This was their first time doing a plunge, and when asked why they decided to take part, Ralph Puffenbarger replied with a simple, “Why not?”
“It was a little too cold, my feet are numb and I can’t feel them,” Lilly Puffenbarger, one of his daughters, said.