State police in Ridgway issued a felony warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Seth Stephen Duttry, 24, Weedville, in connection with a hit-and-run accident which occurred at 5:16 a.m. Jan. 20 on Route 948 at Dagus Mines Road, Fox Township, Elk County.
The accident occurred when a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier, operated by Duttry, was traveling north on Dagus Mines Road, allegedly ran a stop sign and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu being driven east on Route 948 by Dawn Marie Anderson, 49, St. Marys.
The police said Duttry entered a vehicle following his and then fled the scene.
Anderson sustained a serious injury as a result of the crash.
Anyone with information regarding Duttry’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 814-776-6136.
