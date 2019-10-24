DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s work session, heard an update from Mike Kelly of KCBA Architects concerning the Wasson Elementary School Renovation project.
Kelly said the design team, as well as the construction manager, Massaro Construction Group (MCG), have been meeting almost every other week to discuss building design and also ways to save money, in addition to talking with the district administrative team about the project.
“We’re on the home stretch, there are certainly future meetings as well,” said Kelly. “We have several different times where we’re going to continue to update the design and work with your administrators.”
At Thursday’s regular board meeting, Kelly said proposals will be on the agenda to approve the submission of PlanCon Part D: Project Accounting Based on Estimates to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, as well as the submission of PlanCon Part E: Design Development to the PDE. PlanCon is a state program that reimburses school districts a percentage of what they spend on a given construction project.
While discussing the project budget, Director Gilbert Barker addressed PlanCon reimbursement.
“I became involved in this project late winter, early spring this past year,” said Barker. “At that time, you ... your company ... presented us with a proposal that included $4.5 million in PlanCon (reimbursement). My understanding is that through the diligence of some employees in our district and (Superintendent) Mrs. (Wendy) Benton, that figure has now become $2.6 million.”
That is a difference of $1.5 million, said Barker, who asked for an explanation of how that number changed.
In February, Kelly said what KCBA presented was “what’s called the estimated maximum reimbursement. It is estimated, and it is the maximum. It’s very hard to come up with and that ($4.5 million) was the number that we felt was achievable at the time. Many factors go into what’s called the effective amount.”
On the PlanCon D forms, Kelly said the district’s maximum reimbursement is $4.2 million.
“Again, that’s maximum,” said Kelly. “That’s as much as you can get. The factors that go into the effective, which is the actual amount ... school capacity, educational areas within the building. State aid ratio is a big one. How a school plans to pay for the project ... the bond that you take out, the interest that you’re paying on that as well. So if you paid cash for a building, you may get less than if you take a bond out. Because if I have to take a bond out, you’re paying more because you’re paying interest. So they’re helping you with that. So that’s a good thing. So that number again goes up in that based on how you’re paying for that project.”
“We still don’t know what that number is because we’re not sure how the project is being funded,” said Kelly. “We know that that maximum number of 4.5, what we’re showing in the D form is 4.2. That PDE took away an educational space that we had documented in the original from part A to part D, that got us from 4.5 to 4.2; in our next submittal we’re trying to get that back. So even that number can move again. So we’re still trying to get that higher number even for that maximum piece.”
The effective reimbursement percentage for the district is 14.62 percent.
“Essentially, they’re saying, ‘We’re giving you 14.6 cents to the dollar for everything you spend on,” said Kelly.
Business Manager Jeanette Buriak and Benton, along with the board, expressed their disappointment to Kelly. They said they felt misled over these past few month because the estimated maximum amount of reimbursement and the actual amount were never clarified until now.
“We understand that you don’t know the exact number,” said Benton. “But when we are trying to budget and trying to determine what can we afford to do, and what do we need in bonds and how we’re going to plan to pay for this, we have to get a closer range and that’s what we’re trying to do because we know it’s not going to be 4.5 (million). So we’re trying to determine a closer range so that we can budget accordingly.”
“We’re using you to guide us in this multimillion dollar project,” said Buriak. “So when you tell us, and you put up here and say your $17 million project is only going to be a local effort of $13 million, all of us are like, ‘awesome, we did such a great job of getting PlanCon.’”
But finding out now that the PlanCon reimbursement is significantly lower than the district thought it was going to be is extremely concerning, said Buriak.
“And we have so many other projects in the works,” said Buriak. “While I think we’re all understanding what you’re saying is, there’s many variables in here, but you never ever hinted that there were variables in here. You’ve always presented it. And that’s what we said to our community and that’s what we budgeted for and that’s what all our discussions have been on. So we are so disappointed now to look at this and say, okay, $2.6 million, what does that mean for us? And what does that mean for Oklahoma? So that’s where we are with this.”
“I completely understand,” said Kelly. “That’s where that slide was misleading ... the maximum amount.” He said that’s why it’s important for the district to get it financed to see what the final reimbursement number is as soon as possible.
“I just have to say this,” said Buriak. “We have been working for six years at cutting costs ... looking at every pencil we buy. We’ve closed buildings. We’ve consolidated and we have done so much to pull our district back and be on firm footing to find out in a day that we have $2.6 million we are not getting .. it’s more than, ‘oh well we didn’t understand,’ because clearly we didn’t.”
“Right, and I understand,” said Kelly. “There’s a great opportunity there for the money that you’re getting, but if you’re not getting as much as you thought, that puts you in a challenging budget.”