DuBOIS — DuBois City Engineer Chris Nasuti provided an update on the drought watch at last week’s work session.
Nasuti reported that the water level at the DuBois Reservoir is 21 inches below the spillway and that residents are asked to still observe voluntary water use conservation.
Nasuti said if the level drops 24 or 25 inches below the spillway, mandatory water conservation measures will be instituted.
Clearfield County is currently on a drought watch list, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Aggregate bids were opened last Thursday for the city’s annual contract and the council approved the award of the bids based on Nasuti’s recommendations.
They included:
- 2020 Type 2 Anti-Skid Material bid be awarded to the low bidder, D.M. DeLullo Stone Sales in the amount of $19.75 per ton.
- 2020 Type A Limestone 2A bid bid awarded to the low bidder, Bucktail Excavators Inc. in the amount of $16.04 per ton.
- 2020 Type A Sand Material bid be awarded to the low bidder, Bucktail Excavators Inc. in the amount of $15.22 per ton.
The council proclaimed Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week. Sept. 17 marks the 233rd anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio announced that Downtown DuBois Inc. will be holding an Octoberfest 2020 event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at West Long Avenue and High Street in downtown DuBois.
The Downtown group is planning for food and craft vendors, family fun, resource fair and music. More information will be provided as it becomes available.