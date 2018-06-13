DuBOIS — A water line break on Division Street in DuBois kept the DuBois City Water Department busy Tuesday.
Work began on the 12-inch water line at about 4:30 a.m. between Way Office Supply and UPS, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who said repairs to the line were completed late Tuesday afternoon, around 5 p.m.
“It was a long process. Workers had to cut out a piece and put a piece back in,” Suplizio said.
Suplizio said most of the city’s water system customers may have experienced dirty, cloudy water due to the break but no residential customers were without water. Nearby businesses were without water during the repair process.
As far as what caused the water line break, Suplizio said, “It happens.”
“I think these things happen when you have an older system like we do. We just ask the people and businesses to be patient when they do happen. We have a very, very good water crew. Everybody just has to be patient.”
