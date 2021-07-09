DuBOIS — The replacement of the City of DuBois’ Maple Avenue water line, which was well over 100 years old, from Park Avenue down to the Oklahoma-Salem Road, is nearly finished after approximately four months.
“This is a long project that is still probably not even halfway completed,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “But there is good news — the main water line is 95 percent completed. We do have some off side roads to do and some valves to put in. We are not currently working on the laterals. We are mandated to get all the lead lines out of that area and we are doing so with this project.”
Suplizio also said that people may or may not know that the water line project, which began April 12, is actually a road reconstruction project, which will be the next phase.
“It would have made no sense for us to redo the entire road and not replace the 100-year-old water line that was underneath the road,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio said he expects the water line phase to be completed toward the end of July.
“Simultaneously, we are starting to work on the sidewalks for this project that will be done on Park Avenue, the whole way onto Maple to Seventh Street,” said Suplizio. “We are only going to Seventh Street with the sidewalks. We hope to get another grant sometime to finish this project out. And at the same time, this project is also being worked on, the hospital has their access road that’s being worked on.”
Once the water line project is done, Suplizio said the next phase of the project will start, including curbing, storm sewer and then the reconstruction of Maple Avenue.
“In doing this project, the contractor will have to dig out 18 inches and replace it with rock, gravel, and proper fill before it gets the base coat of pavement, and then the top coat of blacktop,” said Suplizio. “We understand here at the city that this is a major interruption to that area, but people will have to bear with us for a little bit longer. I would like to say that we’re almost completed, but there’s still a lot more work that has to be done.”
Suplizio noted that once the entire project is completed, it will be done the right way and the proper way for the people in that area.
“We know this is one of the main routes for people to take in and out of the city, but people have to understand that when you get into projects like this, it takes a lot of time to complete it and to complete it right,” he said. “We thank the people for their patience. We know that there’s a lot of dust and the roads are really rough right now and will be for several more months.”
Suplizio said that the city is still asking motorists to use alternate routes, such as Route 255 and Beaver Drive, as much as possible.
“We do not want to see people use Chestnut Avenue as a detour. There’s a lot of homes on Chestnut Avenue that, obviously, have to use it, but leave it for these residents,” said Suplizio, noting that there are a lot of children in that area. “We ask the drivers to really be cautious when driving in those areas and please, please slow down.”
The first phase of the project was the cutting down of at least 60 rotten trees along Maple Avenue in preparation for work on the new water line.