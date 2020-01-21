BROOKVILLE — The Watershed Journal, a private literary journal based in Brookville, hosted a community reading and toast for the winter 2020 edition.
The toast was held in the Fusion Cafe, home of CREATE Brookville, Sunday. Those who contributed to the journal and fans of the literary arts were welcomed to the event.
The first hour of the event was spent socializing, giving people a chance to hear from the writers and artists about their works, and just talk in general about the arts.
The second hour saw those attending settling in to hear readings of the various works included. The Watershed Journal publishes quarterly, and includes a variety of writing and artwork in each edition.
Many of the contributors who chose to read their works from the journal gave explanations behind the works. One notable explanation was from Fred Wilbur who read his story “Silent E” to the crowd.
He explained that this story came from one of the Writer’s Block Parties the journal hosts to help writers with ideas. Wilbur said this story came from one such prompt, asking the writer to focus on a letter of the alphabet. He said he doesn’t like being told what to write, and began writing about a silent letter out of spite for the prompt, and ended with a comedic story about the often ignored silent “E” at the end of many words.
Recently, the journal began including a featured writer, artist, and photographer in each edition. The journal holds an event for the publication of each new edition.