DuBOIS — A Wayne Road resident’s ongoing sewage problem was discussed at last week’s Sandy Township Supervisors meeting.
Brenda Mowrey has attended several meetings over the last few months asking the township for help with a sewage problem near her property.
Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Jim Keck provided an update since the last supervisors’ meeting on Nov. 18. He said on Nov. 20 he went out with the sewer crew and they took a push-v camera out to look at the lines on another property owner’s property within their D-box, their distribution box.
“If you recall from the last meeting, they were away, they just came back from vacation,” said Keck. “So we got there, we had everything ready to go. We opened up the D-box and it’s full of water, which means it’s in use. At that time, we walked the property. There were no signs of standing water. The ground is saturated, but it wasn’t ponding.”
Keck said he also visited the site on Dec. 16 and said there is no standing water in the property owner’s back yard.
“The only place there’s water is where there are holes that were dug underneath the fence and that’s where the standing of water is, so there’s none on the property owner’s side from the system,” said Keck.
Once the D-box is drained, they will be able to put the push-v camera through the lines and look at it, said Keck.
“So we’re still working with the property owner,” said Keck.
Mowrey disagreed that there is no standing water on her neighbor’s property.
“From my inspection today, there was none,” said Keck.
“We do not dig holes. My dogs don’t go up there. There’s water, it’s black water,” said Mowrey.
“Again, from my inspection of property owner’s property, there was no standing water from their system on their property,” said Keck.
“I just want to add that they did add that product to the system,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “The plumber did notify us that it was going to take several weeks to start working to break that down and really build up in the system to help degrade that bacteria clog that could be happening in the pipes.”
“In a warmer soil you have a better breakdown,” said Keck. “So this time of year it might take a little longer, but again the plumber has had success with opening up clogged soil and let them renovate as much as they can with using the product. So we’re hoping for success by the use of the product.”
“Okay, so we are still taking steps, and now there is the process of the chemicals or whatever, the additive to start working,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers.
There will be an attempt made again by the township to get cameras in there to see if there are any pipes broken.
Mowrey said it’s a frustrating situation because it’s fenced off and she can’t let her grandchildren or dogs back there.