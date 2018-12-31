Three local women passionate about helping children have joined to form “We Care for Kids” — a group collecting and donating items to DuBois Area School District students in need.
WCFK President Susan Hassan said the idea was posted on Facebook months ago, and several women responded. Although nothing came of the previous post, the three still got together in November and initiated the start of collecting and donating the items to students on their own.
They partnered with DASD Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton, who expressed a need for the things that may not be “so glamorous” to buy, Hassan said. Examples she gave were toiletries, feminine products for girls, underwear and socks. Schools receive items like backpacks at the beginning of the school year, but basic necessities are sometimes forgotten. This is where WCFK comes in.
Since moving to the area 11 years ago, Hassan has tried to contribute wherever she can, like the Parent Teacher Association (PTA). Staying involved and volunteering in DASD schools has been a cause close to her heart.
Hassan can recall one instance where a little boy was afraid to try on shoes at school, because he was embarrassed he didn’t have any socks on.
“It just broke my heart to hear that there were kids worrying about these items,” she said.
The group has partnered with DASD principals and guidance counselors, who made up a list of the items of which each school is in need, Hassan said. People like the counselors, principals and school nurses will help distribute the items to students.
“The counselors and principals know who needs help, but doesn’t ask for it,” Hassan said. “They know where the items need to go.”
Other items students need include snacks, boots, gym shoes, weekend meals, gloves, coats and school supplies, the WCFK flyer says.
“We need to remember our own kids, the ones in our area, and the simple things they need,” Hassan says.
Monetary donations can be put toward a specific item a child needs, or the donor can receive a specific list of items to shop for, the flyer says.
“We have a small group of women who are very compassionate and want to raise money,” Hassan said, “even if it’s just taking snacks to the elementary schools.”
The group has been approaching local restaurants, seeing if they will donate meals, Hassan said. They are also looking for additional help fundraising, and welcome more participation in the WCFK group.
“Please take a moment to count your blessings that we all take for granted,” the flyer says. “You can make a difference in one child’s life, or many children’s lives, with your generosity.”
To learn more or get involved, contact Hassan at 814-591-4792.
