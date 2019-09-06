Sandy Township Police Department’s Chief Kris Kruzelak and Sgt. Rod Fairman joined the ladies of “We Care For Kids” — an effort led by seven local women who collect and donate items to DuBois Area School District students in need — for a raffle drawing Tuesday.
Last year, the organization partnered with DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton, who expressed a need for things that may not be “so glamorous” to buy, such as toiletries, feminine products for girls, underwear and socks. These items all represent basic necessities that are sometimes forgotten or not included in the budget, said WCFK President Susan Hassan.
The women and officers gathered at “Luv 2 Sew 4 U,” owned by WCFK member Sue McGuire, on Beaver Drive Tuesday, where Kruzelak drew the winning ticket for a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. Since the start of May, the WCFK raffle raised $5,040.
Joanne Quashnock said she bid on the Penguins jersey for $800 at a Penn State University event in order to raise money for local youth. Later, while in Salamanca, New York, she won $888 at the casino, something she considers “a sign.”
WCFK partners with local superintendents, school nurses and teachers in order to find out the needs of students, Hassan said.
Members Erin Shaffer and Stacey Kirk are also involved in the clothing closet efforts at DuBois area middle and high schools. Students are also in need of dressy clothes for occasions such as senior interviews, according to teachers.
Other WCFK members include Danielle Knarr and Dori Fordoski.
Jennifer Murphy of DuBois was the raffle winner.
Having Kruzelak pick the ticket was special, Quashnock said, since he recently became Sandy Township Police chief and could help get the word out about WCFK’s cause.
The ladies attended DuBois City baseball games, “Dine In Days” at Luigis and found other ways to sell numerous raffle tickets, they said.
It’s embarrassing for children to go without basic necessities, things that are important in every day life, Hassan said.
Some parents will take their children shopping for bags of clothes to donate to WCFK, Hassan said, in order to give them a learning experience about why it’s important to give to others. Some donors will give items monthly.
Gently-used, age-appropriate clothing items and new socks and underwear are requested and can be brought to 69 Beaver Drive in DuBois. WCFK can also be found on Facebook.
“If everyone in the community gives, these needs won’t be there,” Hassan said.
WCFK is also seeking new members — kind-hearted people who want to contribute to helping students, Hassan said. The group also hopes to reach out to students in need outside of the district.
Everyone brings different ideas to the group, Kirk said, and adds something useful. The ladies meet at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the sewing shop on Beaver Drive.
To learn more or get involved, contact Hassan at 814-591-4792.