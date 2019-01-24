PUNXSUTAWNEY — A church that started in a “little old house” in the town of Punxsutawney is now a spacious place of worship on Skyview Drive.
First Church of God (FCOG) of Punxsutawney came to its current location in 1979 and is 103 years old, said Pastor Greg Smith.
“It’s been an active and strong presence in the community for years,” he said.
The extremely spacious church encompasses everything from a cozy living room by the front door to a sanctuary with beautiful, stained glass windows, a gymnasium, clothing ministry and food pantry and a section dedicated entirely to youth.
Smith moved to Punxsutawney from Albion, a community near Erie. He and his wife Shirley have two daughters, Emily and Abby.
Smith said he always aims to keep in contact and be available to his followers, hosting “Facebook Friday with Pastor Smith” sessions online each week.
Outreach and activities
FCOG has both many in-house programs and community outreach initiatives, Smith said.
“God is transitioning us into a church of rescue,” he said. “A good share of our ministry takes place here, but he’s called us to work outside the church, too.”
There are community groups and about five or six Bible study groups, Smith said. Its recovery ministry, “Celebrate Recovery (CR)” was started in September of last year, offering an outlet to anyone who may be struggling with addiction or anger or other issues.
There also is a grief recovery group, Smith said, which meets every other week and helps people who are coping with loss.
“God’s Closet,” an effort run by church member Shelley Rowan and other volunteers, has been at FCOG for around 15 years. People in the community drop off clothing and shoe donations for any size or age, and they are distributed upon request.
FCOG “adopted” Jefferson Street Hi-Rise as part of its community outreach, too, Smith said. Volunteers visit there to host programs and picnics, as well as donate bags of groceries.
“When God calls us to do outreach things for the community, our primary thing is caring or you and bringing joy to you and your family,” Smith said. “How can we walk alongside you?”
On Halloween each year, the FCOG also hosts a large “Trunk or Treat” get together, which is open to the community and draws in up to 1,000 people, Smith says.
A large section of the church, “Kidventure,” is dedicated entirely to children, offering worship, art, educational ministries and a weekly choir group called “Kingdom Kids.”
The children’s ministry has rooms for all ages, including a nursery and classrooms set up with desks, chairs, games and educational tools. The walls have all been painted by a church member, each exhibiting a different theme, such as the “under the sea” room with the color blue, fish and the phrase “Jesus Loves Me” on display.
Worship
The FCOG holds its worship celebration each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Children’s and youth programming is also available on Sunday mornings and evenings. There are about 250-275 people who attend Sunday morning worship ceremonies, Smith said.
FCOG aims to “love and lead all people to a growing relationship with Jesus Christ.” The overall goal, Smith says, is to make sure everyone feels welcomed, and never judged.
“This is a place where you are loved,” he said. “We place high value on feeling loved and accepted here, and we work hard at that.
“We don’t care who you are or where you’ve been, we want you here.”
For more information, visit the FCOG Punxsy Facebook page or www.fcoglife.org.
