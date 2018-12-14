PUNXSUTAWNEY — In 2019, the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is expanding its outreach to offer more programs for area Boy and Girl Scout troops.
PWDC Director Marlene Lellock said it’s a great facility for scouting activities in the winter, since the majority of outdoor activities take place in the summer.
“The Scouts are all about education, so we fit right into that,” said PWDC Director of Education and Programming Amanda Hornack.
Other than holding numerous interactive and educational exhibits for students and tourists, the North Findley Street facility is also a hub for Boy and Girl Scout Programs, summer camps and school programs as well. There is a classroom near the front door designated for these purposes.
“We are expanding to offer more opportunities for badge work, but we’re willing to consider adding additional programs, based on feedback from Scouts and their parents,” the PWDC says.
The PWDC is still sorting out its program schedule for next year, but plans on offering supportive and influential classes like a “career night” for future meteorologists.
Much of Scouting education involves the outdoors, which is why the PWDC is a good venue for programs, Lellock says.
On Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the center will host “Girl Scout Get Outdoors Winter Challenge Day.” Girl Scouts can make a winter wreath, draw winter-scene pictures, make paper snowflakes, have a winter picnic and other activities — even more if it snows that day.
Brownie Girl Scouts can learn to love, save and share water on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Daisies can complete a flower garden on April 13.
Boy Scouts can earn their Emergency Preparedness merit badge, other than the first aid portion, on March 2 for $20 per Scout. This Eagle-level badge program, and an American Red Cross volunteer, will work with the Scouts on hands-on and interactive activities.
Boy Scouts can also earn their Weather Merit Badge on March 23, and Energy Merit Badge on April 6, too. Punxsutawney Phil’s “Weather Extravangza for Girl Scouts” will be held April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In the spring, the center hopes to hold “storm spotter” courses through the National Weather Service for adults, Lellock said, as well as other adult programs.
The Punxsutawney venue is also available for scheduled birthday parties Monday through Saturday.
For a complete list of programming and events, visit www.weatherdiscoverycenter.org, the Facebook page or call 814-938-1000.
The PWDC is working on developing its new website by the end of December.
