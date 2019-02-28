PUNXSUTAWNEY — As winter begins to wind down, and the groundhog’s prediction for an earlier spring may become reality, the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is preparing to host both indoor and outdoor educational events focused on weather preparedness.
Director Marlene Lellock said tornado season, which begins around the month of April and lasts throughout the summer, brings educational opportunities for the PWDC to offer local youth.
“Terrifying Twisters” will provide answers to questions about tornadoes through interactive games, activities and exhibits at the PWDC on March 30. Pre-registration is appreciated, Lellock said.
On April 18 at 6:30 p.m., “Skywarn Training” will be held at the North Findley Street center, covering the topics of severe weather basics, understanding of storm structure and how to report it.
On March 2, an “emergency preparedness” Eagle-level badge program will be held for local Scouts. An American Red Cross volunteer will assist with the program, offering hands-on activities, interactive technology and a traditional book and paper. Scouts can also earn their “weather badge” on March 23 at the center.
On April 22, a “Punxsutawney Phil Weather Extravanganza” event is held for Girl Scouts, Lellock said. They come to the PWDC and make a craft, followed by a tour of the town’s “Phantastic Phil” statues and a walk on the Gobbler’s Knob trail. The day finishes with a visit with Punxsutawney Phil himself and lunch.
This event brings in Scouts from all areas, including Pittsburgh, Butler and Altoona, Lellock said.
“We hope when people come here, they spend more time in Punxsutawney, and get to know the town,” she said.
“Sloppy Science Day” is also held in June, incorporating both indoor and outdoor activities for youth.
To preregister for spring events, call 814-938-1000 or email info@weatherdiscovery.org.
