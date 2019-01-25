PUNXSUTAWNEY — A reception on Groundhog Day Eve will give locals and tourists the chance to meet the Meteorologist Hall of Fame’s newest inductee, as well as fellow forecaster Punxsutawney Phil.
The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center plays a vital and educational role as a Groundhog Day tourism location. It also inducts a new and influential meteorologist each year.
Jen Carfagno, who has covered Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney since 2011, will be crowned the Meteorologist Hall of Fame’s 16th honoree this year. Carfagno has witnessed the inductions of two colleagues in the past.
Each honoree’s picture and bio is displayed in a large display case in the 201 North Findley Street historic building. Display cases also feature weather-related equipment and old post-office memorabilia.
Carfagno, a Penn State University graduate and native of Collegeville, had dreams of becoming a pilot, but discovered her passion for weather as early as high school.
“I was curious about major weather events we had in Pennsylvania, and constantly tracked the weather,” she said in a news release. “When I learned that mathematics, which I really liked, was a big part of meteorology, that sealed the deal.”
After interning at The Weather Channel during college, Carfagno took a full-time forecasting job with them after graduation. Today, she’s a co-host of America’s Morning Headquarters on weekday mornings, according to www.weatherdiscovery.org.
The Weather Channel has been the “leader in severe weather coverage” for more than 35 years, the news release says.
Throughout her years of covering Groundhog Day, Carfagno has become a good friend of the PWDC, said Board Chairman Jim Cassidy in a news release.
“Not only does Jen belong in the Hall of Fame because of her impressive professional credentials, but also because she’s been supportive of Punxsutawney and the PWDC through her coverage of Groundhog Day, and her willingness to embrace the fun of the event.”
Carfagno, the fourth Weather Channel meteorologist to enter the Hall of Fame, will be inducted on Feb. 1 at 11:30 a.m. The Meteorologist Hall of Fame ceremony is open to the public. A $7 admission price includes a small reception, punch and groundhog cookies and social time with Carfagno and fellow forecaster Punxsutawney Phil himself.
For more on this event, visit www.weatherdiscovery.org.
