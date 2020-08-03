PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Weather Discovery Center in Punxsutawney has added a new exhibit since having temporarily closed a few months ago.
Marlene Lellock, the center director, said the new exhibit was being planned before the shutdown, but was held up due to all the closures. It was expected to arrive in March, but wasn’t delivered until the beginning of June.
The new exhibit, Pull-up Clouds, teaches about the different types of clouds, and takes advantage of the high ceilings in the exhibit hall. The Carnegie Science Center design shop made the design of the exhibit for the center.
“We didn’t have any exhibit that addressed the weather topic of clouds, so that was one thing we wanted to do. Plus, we wanted to use up some of our high wall space that we have,” Lellock said.
The Weather Center re-opened on June 25 with the new exhibit ready to go. She said the response from visitors has been good so far, and the children seem to enjoy it.
“We have four cloud types that each have a rope attached to them, and the cloud types are up against a graphic on the wall, and the graphic has altitude markings. So, when you pull on the rope of one of the cloud types, you can pull it up to the altitude that it normally is in the atmosphere,” Lellock said.
As the cloud is raised to the correct altitude, a fun fact is revealed under where the cloud was sitting.
“It’s a little bit of physical activity because the kids have to pull on that rope, but they’re learning at the same time,” Lellock said.
The Weather Discovery Center is currently working on modified hours, open from Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.