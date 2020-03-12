PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Weather Discovery Center is kicking off Punxsutawney’s Week of Giving early with a Free Admission Saturday this weekend.
From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday the center will be open at no charge for visitors to explore the exhibits and hear about the center’s plans for the future. There is currently a sign showcasing the incoming clouds exhibit the center is hoping to have sometime this month.
“If you’ve never been into the Weather Discovery Center, March 14 is your opportunity to visit at no charge. If it’s been a while since you’ve visited, come in to see what’s new, at no charge,” Marlene Lellock said.
Staff will be available to explain what the center offers, what it does, and upcoming programs. This is also an opportunity to see the historic 1914 former post officer interior, which still retains many details from the original construction.
“We hope you like what you see and will consider supporting our mission of educating about the science and folklore of weather to all ages using technology, science, history, and folklore,” Lellock said.
Week of Giving is organized by the Punxsutawney Community Foundation with Bridge Builders Community Foundations. This week highlights charitable organizations, and offers the community a week to donate to them with the addition of a percentage match by the Week of Giving Sponsor, Northwest Bank.
Donations can be made during the week of giving at bbcfgives.org any time before midnight on March 20. The Weather Discovery center staff appreciates all levels of support from the community and hopes to see many faces on Free Admission Saturday.