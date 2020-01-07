PUNXSUTAWNEY — Scout troops from all around benefit from the new scout based activities the Weather Discovery Center has added in the last couple of years.
The Marion Center Troop who came on Saturday to participate in the Get Outdoor Winter Challenge day discussed how much help having the weather center as a resource has been for them.
Mj Letham, one of the troop leaders explained the difficulties of being able to get the entire troop together for events and activity days. She explained there are about 25 girls in the troop she is the leader of, and the group at the weather center Saturday all live around the same area so it was easy to gather them for the day.
“We are going camping, they’re doing a sleep over on February 2 and 3... and we’re going to be doing the winter badges that just came out for the girl scouts,” Letham said “but we’ll also incorporate some of the activities on this list into that too so some of the girls that maybe couldn’t make it today get them.”
The Weather Discovery Center began hosting scout activity days about two years ago, where they will set up a day of activities to meet challenge and badge requirements. Any scouts are allowed to come to the center on that day, provided there are spaces available, and complete the activities.
“If someone’s willing to do the work for us, and we pay a little bit for them to do it, why not? And it’s good for the Weather Center, so it benefits both,” Letham said. “With life, you don’t always have time to get everything planned out, so we love it when the Weather Center, or any other place, has activities available for the girls.”
A full schedule of the upcoming scout days for this year can be found on the Weather Discovery Center’s Facebook page and website. The center will also consider program requests made by troop leaders, parents, and scouts for future programs.