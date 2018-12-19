PUNXSUTAWNEY — Following the excitement of Christmas morning, children can burn off some extra holiday energy at the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center.
“Winter Wonders” is a three-day educational event at the North Findley Street building, a former post office building that is more than 100 years old.
From 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 29, youth will have the chance to do activities, crafts and interactive learning in the exhibits.
Thursday will focus on the “science of cold,” where youth can learn about the different stages of cold and winter participation.
On Friday, students will have their own block of ice and “ice balloon” to learn about the “science of ice.”
On the last day, children will learn how snowflakes are formed, why each one is different and make indoor snow during “the science of snow.”
The PWDC hosts several indoor, weather-related events for youth throughout the winter months, giving both children and parents an activity to enjoy, even when it’s cold out.
On a regular basis, the PWDC offers more than 10 interactive exhibits for the public.
“A different winter-weather topic is explored daily through hands-on activities, interactive learning and experiments and crafts,” said PWDC Director Marlene Lellock.
PWDC Director of Education and Programming Amanda Hornack said Winter Wonders keeps young minds active during Christmas break.
“Even though our programs are educational, they are in a format that’s different than the traditional classroom,” she said. “The kids get a break from school, but they are still learning, with a mix of fun, creativity and physical activity.”
The PWDC also hosts “Snow Day Saturday” on Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The cost is $8 per person, per day, $15 for two days and $21 per person to attend all three days. Pre-registration is appreciated, but walk ins are welcome. Call 814-938-1000 or email info@weatherdiscovery.org.
