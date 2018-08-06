24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 83

Low 67

Normal high 77

Normal low 58

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal Aug. 3.94 inches

YTD actual 31.09 inches

YTD normal 29.68 inches

Last year

High 74

Low 49

Precip. none

YTD precip. 28.55 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 8:24 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 6:18 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms until 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Jefferson County

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Extended forecast

Thursday, partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

