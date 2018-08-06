24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 83
Low 67
Normal high 77
Normal low 58
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal Aug. 3.94 inches
YTD actual 31.09 inches
YTD normal 29.68 inches
Last year
High 74
Low 49
Precip. none
YTD precip. 28.55 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 8:24 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 6:18 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms until 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Jefferson County
Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Extended forecast
Thursday, partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
