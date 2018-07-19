24-Hour readings
DuBois
High 78
Low 52
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal July 3.95 inches
YTD actual 27.57 inches
YTD normal 25.74 inches
Last year
High 85
Low 62
Precip. 0.15 inches
YTD precip. 26.63 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 8:43 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 6:00 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Elk County
Tonight, a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday, a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Saturday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Extended forecast
Sunday, showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Sunday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Monday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
