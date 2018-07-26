24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 78
Low 58
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday n/a inches
Normal July 3.95 inches
YTD actual 29.33 inches
YTD normal 25.74 inches
Last year
High 80
Low 56
Precip. none
YTD precip. 28.10 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 8:37 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 6:07 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Jefferson County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday, isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Extended forecast
Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Monday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79.
Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
