24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 78

Low 58

Normal high 79

Normal low 59

Precipitation

Yesterday n/a inches

Normal July 3.95 inches

YTD actual 29.33 inches

YTD normal 25.74 inches

Last year

High 80

Low 56

Precip. none

YTD precip. 28.10 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 8:37 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 6:07 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Jefferson County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday, isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Extended forecast

Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Monday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

