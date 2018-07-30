24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 77

Low 65

Normal high 79

Normal low 59

Precipitation

Yesterday n/a inches

Normal July 3.95 inches

YTD actual 29.33 inches

YTD normal 25.74 inches

Last year

High 80

Low 56

Precip. none

YTD precip. 28.10 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight 8:32 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow 6:11 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely until 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 65.

Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Jefferson County

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday, a chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers, mainly before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Elk County

Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

