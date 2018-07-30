24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 77
Low 65
Normal high 79
Normal low 59
Precipitation
Yesterday n/a inches
Normal July 3.95 inches
YTD actual 29.33 inches
YTD normal 25.74 inches
Last year
High 80
Low 56
Precip. none
YTD precip. 28.10 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight 8:32 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow 6:11 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely until 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 65.
Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Jefferson County
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday, a chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers, mainly before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Elk County
Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
